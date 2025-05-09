Mexican President Sues Google Over ‘Gulf of America’ Change

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum is suing Google for renaming the Gulf of Mexico the “Gulf of America” on Google Maps for users in the United States. The tech giant made the change in February after President Donald Trump signed an executive order that instituted the name change across the federal government. Sheinbaum, who has frequently clashed with Trump, warned Google at the time that legal action was on the table if it didn’t reverse course. Google has defended its use of the new label, saying it aligns with “official government sources.” The company has kept the original name for users in Mexico, but elsewhere it now appears as “Gulf of Mexico (Gulf of America).” The news comes one day after the Republican-led House voted to codify the change. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, who sponsored the bill, said renaming the body of water was “one of the most important things we can do this Congress.” Meanwhile, Trump is eyeing a new name for the Persian Gulf, reportedly favoring “Gulf of Arabia” or “Arabian Gulf.”

BBC