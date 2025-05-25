Culture

Mexican Singer Cancels on 50,000 Fans After US Visa Revoked

“We don’t have the ability to come to the US and fulfill our commitment to you,” Julión Álvarez said in an Instagram post.

Emell Derra Adolphus
Emell Derra Adolphus 

News Reporter

MEXICO CITY, MEXICO - NOVEMBER 24: Singer Julion Alvarez attends during a press conference for the new production 'De Hoy En Adelante, Que Te Vaya Bien' at Hotel Presidente Intercontinental on November 24, 2022 in Mexico City, Mexico. (Photo by Jaime Nogales/Medios y Media/Getty Images)
Medios y Media/Getty Images

A popular Mexican singer had to cancel his concert for 50,000 fans in Texas after his U.S. visa was revoked. Julión Álvarez apologized to his Arlington fans in a video message posted on Instagram. “We don’t have the ability to come to the US and fulfill our commitment to you,” said Álvarez, who has been nominated for numerous Grammy and Latin Grammy awards. “The event will be postponed, until we hear what comes next.” Álvarez shared that he was not given a reason for the visa cancellation, and CNN reported that a Department of State spokesperson declined to comment on Álvarez’s case. The Guardian reported that this is the second time the state department has blocked a Mexican band from entering the country. In April, Los Alegres del Barranco had its members’ visas revoked after it projected an image of drug lord Nemesio Rubén Oseguera Cervantes, alias “El Mencho,” onscreen during a concert. A federal judge in Washington, D.C., sentenced El Mencho’s son to life in prison earlier this year for helping run the cartel.

