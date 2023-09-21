Mexican Singer Peso Pluma Calls Off Tijuana Concert Over Death Threats
NO-SHOW
The breakout Mexican singer-songwriter Peso Pluma has been forced to cancel a concert in Tijuana after death threats from a drugs cartel appeared on banners around the city. The banners, signed by the Jalisco New Generation Cartel, warned the singer not to show up for his planned Oct. 14 show or it would be “your last performance because of your disrespectful loose tongue.” The first Mexican artist to perform at the MTV Video Music Awards, Peso Pluma has already canceled a number of concerts in the United States over the death threats and his record company confirmed the Tijuana concert had also been called off. The 24-year-old has written a number of songs dedicated to Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzmán, the jailed leader of the Sinaloa cartel, which, as The New York Times noted, is a rival of the Jalisco cartel.