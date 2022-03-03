CHEAT SHEET
    Smugglers Have Sawed Through Trump’s Border Wall Using Cheap Power Tools Thousands of Times: Report

    Zoe Richards

    Breaking News Reporter

    Jose Luis Gonzalez/Reuters

    Mexican smugglers have sawed through new chunks of former President Donald Trump’s contentious border wall 3,272 times over the past three years, costing the government millions of dollars in repairs. According to unpublished U.S. Customs and Border Protection maintenance records obtained by the Washington Post, the government shelled out $2.6 million between 2019 and 2021 to repair damage as the wall was frequently breached with cheap power tools like angle grinders and demolition saws.

    Read it at The Washington Post