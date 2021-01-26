Mexican Tycoon Carlos Slim, 80, Hospitalized With COVID-19, Son Says

CHEAT SHEET
Mexican mogul Carlos Slim has been hospitalized with the coronavirus, his son announced Monday. Carlos Slim Domit said the 80-year-old billionaire began experiencing minor symptoms about a week ago, and he has been responding well to treatment. “He’s had a very favorable evolution to Covid over a week after what have been mild symptoms,” Slim Domit tweeted. The revelation comes a day after Mexico President Andres Manuel López Obrador revealed he has contracted COVID-19 and is isolating. “The symptoms are mild but I am already under medical treatment,” he wrote in a Twitter announcement. López Obrador has faced criticism for how he’s dealt with the outbreak in Mexico, where almost 150,000 people have died from the virus.