Mexico Announces Arrests in Massacre of Mormon Women and Children
Mexico's security minister said the country made an unspecified number of arrests in the shooting deaths of three women and and six children who were dual U.S-Mexican citizens. According to Reuters, Alfonso Durazo confirmed there “have been arrests” in the deaths of the Mormon families but would not provide any further information. The women and children were killed last week near Sonora by suspected members of rival drug cartels. Durazo said Sonora and Mexican federal prosecutors were in charge of the probe, but a Sonora spokeswoman would not confirm the investigation. The reported arrests comes after the country asked the FBI to participate in the investigation on Sunday.