Mexico Grants Asylum to Bolivia’s Ex-President Evo Morales
Former Bolivian President Evo Morales was granted asylum by Mexico one day after he resigned from office, Reuters reported.
“We will immediately proceed to inform Bolivia’s foreign ministry that under international law, it should offer safe conduct” to the socialist ex-president, Mexico’s Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard reportedly told media.
Morales stepped down from office on Sunday amid protests and calls within his own government to resign. The ex-president had recently been re-elected into office but an international elections monitor alleged fraud, sparking violent protests throughout the country. On Monday, Morales urged his supporters to resist the country's new transitional government.