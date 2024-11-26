Mexico Hits Back at Trump Tariffs and Warns U.S. Will Suffer Too

Cheat Sheet
1
Lauren Boebert Quickly Deletes Cameo After It Raises Ethics Questions
SECOND THOUGHTS
Grace Harrington 

Breaking News Intern

Published 11.26.24 11:32AM EST 
U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) speaks with reporters as she leaves the U.S. Capitol for the weekend on May 17, 2024 in Washington, DC. Boebert answered questions on the House Oversight Committee's meeting to hold Attorney General Merrick Garland in contempt of Congress.
Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

Rep. Lauren Boebert took down her Cameo page on Monday amid questions about whether it could violate House Ethics Committee rules. Boebert became the first sitting representative of Congress to join the video message platform earlier that day, following the footsteps of disgraced former Reps. Matt Gaetz and George Santos, who both charge hundreds of dollars on Cameo for personalized videos. While House Ethics rules allow for members to make $31,815 outside of their role in Congress, they aren’t allowed to receive “a payment of money or a thing of value for an appearance, speech, or article.’” While it’s untested how this rule applies to Cameo, Boebert likely doesn’t want to be the one to find out. The embattled Republican rep has been at the center of several controversies since joining Congress in 2020. Her more notable incidents include vaping and being disruptive during a performance of Beetlejuice, and live-tweeting Nancy Pelosi’s movements during Jan. 6. She’s also been fined by the Ethics Committee for refusing to wear a mask on the House floor.

Read it at Yahoo

2
MrBeast Downplays Horrifying Claims From Amazon Series Contestants
NO BIGGIE
Sean Craig
Published 11.26.24 12:35PM EST 
Mr. Beast is seen in attendance during a match between Inter Miami and CF Montréal at DRV PNK Stadium on March 10, 2024 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.
Rich Storry/Rich Storry/Getty Images

YouTuber MrBeast said allegations that contestants were mistreated on his Amazon Prime game show were “blown out of proportion.” The influencer, real name Jimmy Donaldson, and Amazon were hit with a class action lawsuit earlier this year that alleged Beast Games contestants were subjected to “unreasonable, unsafe, and unlawful employment conditions.” The suit contains allegations that some contestants were hospitalized and others endured sexual harassment on set. “We have tons of behind the scenes [footage] dropping when the show does to show how blown out of proportion these claims were,” MrBeast tweeted Monday. “Just can’t release it now because it would spoil the games.” He released a trailer for the show, which features 1,000 people in a series of challenges for a $5 million prize. Earlier this month, the online influencer’s company disclosed it had fired 10 employees after an third-party investigation into workplace culture substantiated some harassment and misconduct allegations. The probe found no evidence to support sexual misconduct.

Read it at Deadline

3
Fox News Mixes Up Black Attorneys Letitia James and Fani Willis
DÉJÀ VU
Janna Brancolini
Updated 11.26.24 7:11AM EST 
Published 11.26.24 7:03AM EST 
Laura Ingraham
Fox News

During a segment Monday night celebrating a judge’s dismissal of special prosecutor Jack Smith’s election interference case against President-elect Donald Trump, Fox News host Laura Ingraham turned to the election racketeering charges brought against Trump in Georgia. As she discussed Fani Willis, the prosecutor in the Georgia case, a photo of New York state Attorney General Letitia James appeared on the screen. Both women are Black. Minutes later, The Ingraham Angle host sought to “explain” the mixup. “Earlier we accidentally showed a graphic that had a photo of another vicious anti-Trump figure, Letitia James, when we were talking about Fani Willis,” Ingraham said. “That was our mistake. They both hate Trump.” James brought a civil suit against Trump and the Trump Organization that resulted in a $450 million judgment, which Trump’s lawyers have appealed. Social media users were quick to argue the fraud case probably wasn’t the source of Ingraham’s confusion. Earlier this year, she mixed up attorneys Nathan Wade and Terrence Bradley, both Black men connected to Willis. “We made a mistake, and we are sorry for that,” Ingraham said at the time.

4
Wendy Williams Is ‘Permanently Incapacitated’ from Dementia Battle: Docs
TRAGIC
Amethyst Martinez 

Breaking News Intern

Updated 11.25.24 7:10PM EST 
Published 11.25.24 7:09PM EST 
HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 17: Wendy Williams attends the ceremony honoring her with a Star on The Hollywood Walk of Fame held on October 17, 2019 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Michael Tran/FilmMagic)
Wendy Williams attends the ceremony honoring her with a Star on The Hollywood Walk of Fame held on October 17, 2019 in Hollywood, California. Michael Tran/FilmMagic

Wendy Williams was labeled as “permanently incapacitated” in new court documents by her guardian, less than a year after revealing her dementia and aphasia diagnosis to the public. Her guardian, Sabrina Morrissey, and her legal team, wrote in court documents obtained by The U.S. Sun that Williams “has been afflicted by early-onset dementia and, as a result, has become cognitively impaired and permanently incapacitated.” The revelation came amid an ongoing legal battle over the Lifetime series Where is Wendy Williams?, a documentary that showed the former TV host dealing with alcohol addiction, alongside health and financial issues. Past court documents claimed that the series exploited Williams, and said that she did not have the ability to consent to the series due to her health ailments. The new filing asked for information of her “health, familial relationships, and finances” to be redacted in an effort of privacy, according to the outlet. Williams was diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia and primary progressive aphasia in 2023, revealing her health conditions publicly earlier this year.

Read it at The U.S. Sun

5
Bird Flu Found in RFK Jr.’s Beloved Raw Milk
RECALL
William Vaillancourt
Updated 11.26.24 3:21AM EST 
Published 11.25.24 6:56PM EST 
Robert F. Kennedy Jr.
Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Joel Angel Juarez/REUTERS

Bird flu has been found in raw milk in California, state regulators said Sunday, prompting a recall. Raw milk with a “best by” date of Nov. 27 from Raw Farm, which is in Fresno County, is being pulled from shelves, and consumers who already bought some are being told by the California Department of Public Health not to drink it. “Public health experts have long warned consumers against consuming raw milk or raw milk products due to elevated risks of foodborne illness,” the state health agency said. “Drinking or accidentally inhaling raw milk containing bird flu virus may lead to illness. In addition, touching your eyes, nose, or mouth with unwashed hands after touching raw milk with bird flu virus may also lead to infection.” Pasteurized milk kills bacteria and viruses like E. coli, listeria, and H5N1, otherwise known as bird flu. And yet an emerging trend is seeing rising demands for raw milk. Among its proponents is Robert F. Kennedy Jr., whom Donald Trump named to lead the Department of Health and Human Services. A vaccine skeptic, Kennedy also wants to remove fluoride from public water, even though it has been shown to prevent tooth decay.

Read it at The Washington Post

6

Mexico Hits Back at Trump Tariffs and Warns U.S. Will Suffer Too

PLATA O PLOMO
Leigh Kimmins McManus 

Reporter

Updated 11.26.24 12:20PM EST 
Published 11.26.24 12:19PM EST 
Claudia Sheinbaum has been elected as the first female president of Mexico.
Claudia Sheinbaum has responded to Trump's threats Raquel Cunha/Reuters

President-elect Donald Trump has come out swinging at Mexico and Canada before he’s even taken his seat back in the Oval Office—but the country’s neighbors to the south aren’t taking his threats lying down. Mexico’s president Claudia Sheinbaum responded harshly after Trump announced Monday that goods that enter the U.S. from her country and Canada would be subject to 25 percent tariffs. Warning that Mexico could retaliate with its own tariffs, she said, “One tariff would be followed by another in response, and so on until we put at risk common businesses.” Trump has claimed the tariffs are necessary to encourage both countries to stop the influx of drugs and migrants at the border. But Sheinbaum shot back at his reasoning, saying the flow of drugs “is a problem of public health and consumption in your country’s society.”

Read it at The Guardian

7
Trump’s Latest Product Hawk Encounters Big Problems
CEASE AND DESIST
William Vaillancourt
Updated 11.26.24 3:30AM EST 
Published 11.25.24 8:46PM EST 
Donald Trump
Donald Trump Truth Social/@realDonald Trump

A Trump-endorsed guitar company was given a cease and desist order from Gibson, who accused it of infringing on its trademarks, “particularly the iconic Les Paul body shape.” Gibson confirmed the order to 16 Creative in a statement Monday to Guitar World. The website for Trump Guitars lists for sale an “American Eagle Series” with the campaign slogan “Make America Great Again” on the neck of the guitar. The instruments are “custom designed and developed by a veteran-owned company with the help of a master luthier,” according to the company, which also says that the guitars are manufactured by “multiple providers” that are “both domestic and international.” A guitar that has been signed by the president-elect costs at least $10,000; a non-signed guitar goes for $1,250. Some of Trump’s other recent money-making endeavors include watches, sneakers, and Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs).

Read it at Guitar World

8
Baby Gorilla Killed by Zookeeper in Freak Accident
TRAGIC
Grace Harrington 

Breaking News Intern

Published 11.25.24 4:26PM EST 
Eyare, a 2-year-old female western lowland gorilla, died at the Calgary Zoo.
Eyare, a 2-year-old female western lowland gorilla, died at the Calgary Zoo. Wilder Institute/Calgary Zoo

A baby gorilla was accidentally killed at a zoo in Canada when it was struck in the head by a door, officials said Thursday. The 2-year-old female gorilla, Eyare, was roaming from room to room when a zookeeper activated the wrong hydraulic door to separate her, according to the Wilder Institute/Calgary Zoo. The accident left the ape with “traumatic head injuries” and veterinary staff administered CPR. The zookeeper “was immediately removed from the workplace following the incident,” the zoo said. The zoo said it launched an investigation into the incident and “doesn’t take these findings lightly.” All zookeepers will undergo retraining to prevent further accidents. “This tragedy has struck us all in the deepest way imaginable,” said Colleen Baird, director of Animal Care, Health and Welfare, in a statement. “Eyare’s short but impactful life brought so much joy to our community, and she will be deeply missed by all. We will do everything we can to prevent future incidents.”

Read it at The Independent

9
Drake Is Taking His Feud With Kendrick Lamar to the Courts
TOO POPULAR
William Vaillancourt
Published 11.25.24 11:57PM EST 
Rapper, songwriter, and icon Drake attends a game between the Houston Rockets and the Cleveland Cavaliers.
Drake Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

According to Drake, there’s something up with fellow rapper Kendrick Lamar’s diss track “Not Like Us” getting so popular. That’s the gist of a filing Monday in Manhattan court, where Frozen Moments LLC, Drake’s company, accused Universal Music Group (UMG) of creating a “scheme” that “artificially inflated” Lamar’s acclaimed song through bots and payola. “UMG did not rely on chance, or ever ordinary business practices,” the filing claims. “It instead launched a campaign to manipulate and saturate the streaming services and airwaves.” One alleged instance, according to Drake’s attorneys, was UMG paying Apple to make Siri “purposely misdirect users” to Lamar’s song. The filing doesn’t constitute a lawsuit, but a “pre-action disclosure.” A spokesman for UMG, where Drake himself is signed, denied the allegations in a statement to Rolling Stone. “The suggestion that UMG would do anything to undermine any of its artists is offensive and untrue,” they said. “We employ the highest ethical practices in our marketing and promotional campaigns. No amount of contrived and absurd legal arguments in this pre-action submission can mask the fact that fans choose the music they want to hear.”

Read it at Rolling Stone

10
Trump Endorses ‘JIMMY’ to Fill Matt Gaetz’s House Seat
Bye Bye Gaetz
Amethyst Martinez 

Breaking News Intern

Published 11.25.24 2:33PM EST 
Florida CFO Jimmy Patronis delivers remarks before Gov. Ron DeSantis took to the stage during his Donât Tread on Florida Tour in Sarasota on Nov. 6, ahead of the Nov. 8 midterm election. (Tiffany Tompkins/Bradenton Herald/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)
Bradenton Herald/TNS

Donald Trump has moved on from Matt Gaetz and picked a new contender to endorse for his spot in Congress: Jimmy Patronis, the CFO of Florida. Trump wrote on Truth Social “RUN, JIMMY, RUN!” and endorsed him, despite no official announcement from Patronis. Patronis has said that he was “strongly considering” going for the role of Florida Congressional District 1 in an X post on Nov. 19. “We’ve got an historic opportunity to fight the swamp, end lawfare and return power back into the hands of Americans,” the Republican wrote. After Trump’s preemptive endorsement, Patronis seemed convinced to run. “Put me to work, Mr. President! @realDonaldTrump I am here to serve,” he posted on Nov. 25. The position opened up after Gaetz was nominated for attorney general by the president-elect and resigned from his seat, only to drop out of the running for top prosecutor. “A fourth generation Floridian from the beautiful Panhandle, and owner of an iconic seafood restaurant, Jimmy has been a wonderful friend to me, and to MAGA," Trump wrote in his post endorsing Patronis. The special primary will take place Jan. 28, with the general election occurring on April 1.

The Daily Beast Podcast episodes are released every Thursday. Like and download on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, YouTube, or your favorite podcast app. And click here for email updates as each new episode drops.

Read it at Politico

