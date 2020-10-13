Mexico Identifies Two Women Who May Have Had Forced Surgery in U.S. Detention Center
DEEPLY DISTURBING
The Mexican government has identified two migrant women who may have had surgery performed on them—without their consent—while they being held at a U.S. immigration center in Georgia. The Irwin center in Georgia has already been the subject of numerous disturbing allegations that migrant women had been forced or coerced into gynecological surgery while being detained there. Now, Mexico’s foreign ministry says it has corroborated some of the claims. The ministry said one Mexican woman was subject to gynecological surgery without her approval and without receiving post-operative care. Officials are also trying to verify the case of a second woman who may have been subject to surgery without receiving an explanation in Spanish of the procedure or her diagnosis. The ministry also said it is considering taking forward a class-action lawsuit by Mexican women who have been detained at the facility.