FBI Joins Investigation Into Mexican Ambush That Killed 9 American Moms and Children
The FBI will join the investigation into the deadly ambush that left nine Mexican Americans dead last week near the U.S. border, the agency has confirmed. Three women and six children—all of the Mormon faith—were shot dead when suspected drug cartels opened fire on their SUV convoy on Nov. 4. “The FBI will be providing assistance at the invitation of the Mexican government with the investigation into the recent attack against American citizens,” the FBI said in a statement, according to CNN. “The FBI remains committed to working alongside our international partners to help bring justice to the perpetrators of this heinous act of violence.” Mexico’s foreign ministry reportedly invited the FBI to help in the investigation. President Trump offered last week to send the U.S. military to Mexico to wage “WAR” against drug cartels and “wipe them off the face of the earth.”