Machine Gun Kelly has finally spoken out about the online speculation over a possible relationship with actress Sydney Sweeney. Host Andy Cohen confronted the 35-year-old singer with a question about the rumors on Watch What Happens Live on Sunday night. “Kyle P. wants to know if you and Sydney Sweeney were more than just friends?” Cohen probed. MGK shut the rumors down with a straightforward response: “Kyle P. Shut up, dude.” The audience responded with laughter as MGK swiftly shut down the speculation for the first time. Rumors began swirling online after MGK and Sweeney, who are both reportedly single, were seen chatting and hugging in Las Vegas in May. MGK’s long-term relationship with Megan Fox ended in November 2024, shortly after it was revealed that Fox was expecting a child with the singer. While the pair have split, they are currently co-parenting their daughter, whom they welcomed in March. Sweeney, 27, who has been dominating headlines with her American Eagle jeans campaign, broke off her engagement to film producer Jonathan Davino in March. The singer and the actress have previously worked together on multiple projects, including the 2019 comedy film Big Time Adolescence and the 2021 musical Downfall Highs.

