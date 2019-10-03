CHEAT SHEET
TAKING BLAME
MGM Reaches $800 Million Settlement With Las Vegas Mass Shooting Victims
MGM has agreed to pay victims of the 2017 mass shooting at their Las Vegas resort up to $800 million, an attorney for the victims announced on Thursday. A total of 58 people died and hundreds more were wounded in the unprecedented massacre on the Las Vegas Strip. The FBI and local police closed their investigations into the attack without determining a motive. Many victims were angered that the shooter was able to stockpile weapons and ammunition in his room on the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay hotel without hotel security knowing. MGM initially fought back against lawsuits from victims, arguing they were protected under a post-September 11th law known as the Support Antiterrorism by Fostering Effective Technologies Act, or Safety Act, that expanded the definition of an “act of terrorism.” The company appears to have changed course by offering the payout. According to the attorney for one of the victims, the settlement would resolve “substantially all” of the lawsuits and claims against MGM related to the massacre.