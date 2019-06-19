Three Russian Security Officers Charged Over Downing of MH17

It's been nearly five years since the MH17 passenger plane was shot down by Russia-backed rebels over Eastern Ukraine, killing 298 people. Finally, the victims' families may see those responsible brought to justice.

Four suspects will face murder charges for the downing of Malaysia Airlines flight in July 2014 and a trial is set to start next March in the Netherlands, investigators confirmed Wednesday. The Dutch-led investigation team revealed that three of the four have direct links to the Kremlin through previous work in the FSB and GRU intelligence services.

The four will be prosecuted for causing the crash, leading to the death of all the people on board, and separately for murdering all 298 passengers. International and national arrest warrants have been issued for the four, and the Netherlands will request that Russia questions the three Russian nationals who are still believed to be living in the country.

The most senior suspect was named as Igor Girkin. Investigators described Girkin as a former FSB colonel who was appointed ‘minister of defense’ in the so-called Donetsk People’s Republic—the region where MH17 was downed—making him the highest-ranking officer there at the time of the attack. He was in “direct contact” with Russia, investigators said.

The second suspect was named as Sergey Dubinskiy, who was previously employed by Russia's GRU military intelligence service. Investigators described him as the deputy head of intelligence services in Donetsk, making him the second-highest ranking suspect named publicly.

The third Russian suspected is Oleg Pulatov—a former soldier with the Spetsnaz GRU, the foreign military intelligence agency of Russia's armed forces. He was given the role of deputy head of intelligence service in Donestk at the time of MH17's downing.

The investigators said the presence of all three of these Russian nationals “formed a chain linking DNR with the Russian federation” which led to the anti-aircraft system believed to have been used in the attack being brought to eastern Ukraine. They are therefore criminally liable for the attack.

The final suspect, Ukrainian Leonid Kharchenko, is the lowest-ranked member of the four. He had no military background, but led a military unit in the region under the supervision of Dubinsky.

Silene Fredriksz-Hoogzand, whose son Bryce and his girlfriend Daisy Oehlers were among the dead, expressed relief that someone was being held accountable after five years, according to the Associated Press.

The investigative journalism website Bellingcat, which has done extensive reporting on the suspects, obtained a recording of a conversation between Girkin and Dubinsky from the morning of July 18 during which they reportedly discussed the removal of the Buk missile launcher from Ukraine to Russia.

Dubinsky's group is believed to have played a key role in the decision to shoot down MH17, whereas Pulatov and Kharchenko are both reported to have provided security to the Buk system near the launch site.

Investigators said they did not expect any of the suspects to appear for the trial, which is due to begin on March 9 next year.