6-Year-Old Florida Girl Fights off Abductor by Biting Him in the Arm: Cops
FIGHTING BACK
Six-year-old Ah’lyric was playing in the courtyard of a Miami apartment complex with her siblings when authorities say a man suddenly grabbed her arm and pulled her away. The feisty youngster, however, fought back even as her assailant picked her up and began to carry her away, according to an affidavit obtained Tuesday by NBC News. That’s when Ah’lyric bit her alleged abductor in the arm, the affidavit said, causing him to drop her and flee the scene. Speaking to WPLG Local 1o, Ah’lyric proudly described her bravery. “I bit him,” she said simply. Her alleged abductor was identified as 32-year-old Leonardo Venegas of Miami, who was arrested Saturday on charges of kidnapping and child abuse causing no great bodily harm. He’s currently being held on no bond, jail records show.