Miami Beach Declares State of Emergency After Florida Condo Collapse
The City of Miami Beach has declared a state of emergency in the wake of the collapse of the Champlain Towers South condominium. In a press release shared on Facebook, the Miami Beach government announced the declaration to ensure the city’s eligibility for the “reimbursement of emergency-related expenditures stemming from the horrific, June 24 collapse.” The announcement also made clear that the area was being used by the emergency services, as well as accommodating a “significant media presence.”
North Beach Oceanside Park has been closed, and events near the site have either been canceled or moved.
As reported by The Daily Beast, the official death toll rose to 9 today, with 156 people still unaccounted for. Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said that “additional human remains” had also been found.
President Joe Biden has ordered federal assistance to the collapse site, while Gov. Ron DeSantis and Levine Cava also issued emergency declarations as well.