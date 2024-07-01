Miami Beach Ditches Its ‘Sean Diddy Combs Day’
‘NO LONGER IN HARMONY’
Miami Beach is distancing itself from Sean “Diddy” Combs, with a resolution to rescind their declaration of October 13th as “Sean Diddy Combs Day.” The new resolution states the mayor and city commission determined that recognizing the disgraced mogul “is no longer in harmony with the City’s values of safety, community well-being, and respect.” Diddy was given the honor in 2016 when then-Mayor Phillip Levine presented it to him at that year’s Revolt Music Conference. According to resolution, the celebratory day was rescinded as “recent events and public discourse, including recently released video of Mr. Combs attacking R&B singer and ex-girlfriend, Casandra Ventura (Cassie), have raised concerns about whether Mr. Combs’ current public persona aligns with the values and image that the City of Miami Beach seeks to project.”