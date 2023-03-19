Miami Beach Enacts Curfew Amid Wild, Deadly Spring Break Weekend
PARTY’S OVER
The city of Miami Beach has ordered an emergency curfew amid a violent and chaotic spring break weekend—for the third year in a row. The curfew will begin at 11:59 p.m. Sunday night through 6 a.m. Monday, and a special commission meeting will be held Monday to determine if another curfew will be enacted next weekend. Police responded to two deadly shootings in Miami over the weekend, two men dying and another in critical condition. On top of that, a 19-year-old assaulted Def Leppard drummer Rick Allen and a woman who tried to help Allen outside the Fort Lauderdale Four Seasons. The curfew will prohibit alcohol sales for off-premises consumption after 6 p.m., but essential services and food delivery will still be allowed to operate after curfew hours.