Even Tesla Says It’s Worried About Trump Tariffs
STATING THE OBVIOUS
Published 03.14.25 11:56AM EDT 
Elon Musk enlisted Donald Trump's help to boost Tesla sales.
Turns out even Elon Musk’s own company thinks President Donald Trump’s trade war is a disaster. Electric-vehicle maker Tesla sent an unsigned letter warning the Trump administration that its chaotic tariff policy is exposing U.S. manufacturers to retaliatory tariffs that could make American-made vehicles more expensive and less competitive overseas, the Financial Times reported. The letter, filed with the U.S. trade representative, is basically a polite way of saying the government’s erratic trade moves are bad for Tesla, a source told the FT. “It is unsigned because nobody at the company wants to be fired for sending it,” the source added. Musk, who has become one of Trump’s biggest political allies and runs the newly formed Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), is watching Tesla’s stock plunge 40 percent this year as consumers recoil from both his politics and the broader economic instability triggered by Trump’s trade policies.

Sharon Stone Claims She Was ‘Unexpectedly’ Dumped from Blake Lively Film Cast
SHADY SHARON
Leigh Kimmins 

Reporter

Published 03.14.25 12:00PM EDT 
Dave Benett/Max Cisotti/Dave Benett/Getty Im

Sharon Stone has claimed she was “unexpectedly” dropped from the cast of Another Simple Favor in a shady Instagram post. Stone, 67, amped up the sarcasm as she blasted: “I LOVED being cast and removed from my role unexpectedly for no reason at all LOVED it 👏👏👏👏.” The legendary actress was responding to an E! News reel about the Paul Feig-directed movie, which also stars Blake Lively. The thriller is due to be released on Amazon Prime Video on May 1, sans Stone, who was never publicly on the bill. The new flick is a sequel to 2018’s A Simple Favor, which starred Lively, 37, and Anna Kendrick, 39. Rumored beef between the two has overshadowed the production. “Oh you know,” Anna cryptically responded when asked at the South By Southwest premiere last week how it felt to work alongside Lively again. It was awkward night for Lively, after she was also blindsided by a protester with a ‘Justice for Justin Baldoni, Blake lied’ sign. Lively and Baldoni, her It Ends With Us co-star and director, are locked in a legal battle stemming from a suit filed by the actress in December, alleging sexual harassment and a smear campaign by Baldoni.

Shop with Scouted

Discover the Apparel Collection Turning Heads On and Off the Golf Course
TEED UP
Aazim Jafarey 

Associate Director of Creative Strategy

Published 03.10.25 6:18PM EDT 
Man wearing Live Forever Golf attire walking on a golf course
Live Forever Golf

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

Golf fans already have plenty to be excited about this week, as the world’s top golfers gather at TPC Sawgrass in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, to compete in The Players Championship 2025. Now, there’s even more reason to celebrate: Live Forever Golf just unveiled its Spring ‘25 apparel collection, filled with must-haves for fans and players alike.

Since first teeing off in 2020, Live Forever Golf has emerged as a standout in golf apparel. With a balance of player-first ethos and off-the-course versatility, the brand has been embraced by professional golfers, amateur players, and armchair enthusiasts. The brand’s standout Spring ‘25 collection features pieces designed to be worn anywhere: the course, the gym, the office, or even at home. Whether you’re shopping for cozy outerwear, fresh polos and shorts for the spring, or performance gear to elevate your game, Live Forever Golf will give you a winning look.

In addition to keeping you cozy during your early morning tee time, this versatile hoodie can easily fit into your daily wardrobe, so no one knows you started your day at the course.

Soft Landing Natural Performance Hoodie
Available in 4 colors.
Shop At Live Forever Golf$110

As the weather warms up, it’s the perfect time to grab this durable pair of shorts that balances practical performance with undeniable comfort.

Hudson Performance Short
Available in 6 colors.
Shop At Live Forever Golf$68

Every golfer needs a go-to polo! Live Forever Golf’s signature option is buttery soft, stretchable, and odor-resistant—a perfect complement to playing or lounging.

The Full Send Ringer Performance Golf Polo
Available in 7 patterns.
Shop At Live Forever Golf$95

Price Tag of Trump’s Guantanamo Bay Migrant Disaster Revealed
TAXPAYER DRAIN
Erkki Forster 

Breaking News Intern

Published 03.14.25 11:52AM EDT 
Newly erected holding tents for detained migrants are seen at the United States' Naval Station Guantanamo Bay.
U.S. Navy Public Affairs/REUTERS

Trump’s failed operation to send migrants to Guantanamo Bay has already burned through at least $16 million, The Wall Street Journal reports. That figure does not include the wildly expensive flights—it costs more than $20,000 to transport a single migrant to the base on military planes. Trump’s scheme to house up to 30,000 migrants in a tent city on the base collapsed before it could begin. Only about 300 migrants have passed through the base since the president announced the operation, and none are detained there now. Despite claims that only undocumented migrants with criminal backgrounds would be sent to Gitmo, a significant number of those detained hadn’t committed crimes, The Wall Street Journal reported. Lawmakers and defense officials who toured the facilities said the tents Trump wanted to hold migrants in weren’t up to government standards, lacking air conditioning, and reeking of mold. The operation was reportedly also mired by the Pentagon and the Department of Homeland Security disagreeing on their responsibilities. Guantanamo Bay, which lies on the coast of Cuba, is best known for holding terror suspects, with 15 still imprisoned at the camp.

Mayor Moves to Punish Movie Theater for Screening Oscar-Winning Documentary

CENSORSHIP CLASH
The Daily Beast
Published 03.14.25 11:44AM EDT 
Basel Adra and Yuval Abraham, winners of the Best Documentary Feature award for "No Other Land," attend the 97th Annual Oscars Governors Ball
Monica Schipper/Getty Images

Miami Beach Mayor Steven Meiner is threatening to cut funding and terminate the lease of O Cinema after the independent theater screened No Other Land, an Oscar-winning documentary about Israeli military actions in the West Bank. Meiner, who called the film a “false one-sided propaganda attack on the Jewish people,” introduced a resolution Wednesday to revoke the cinema’s city funding and cancel its lease, with a commission vote expected next week. O Cinema initially pulled the documentary after Meiner objected but later reversed its decision, citing free speech concerns. Critics, including the film’s Israeli co-director, accused Meiner of censorship. “Banning a film only makes people more determined to see it,” filmmaker Yuval Abraham said. While some local officials have also criticized the documentary, they’ve defended the theater’s right to show it. City Commissioner Kristen Rosen Gonzalez criticized Meiner’s move in an email to residents, saying: “The answer to propaganda is not censorship, it’s truth.”

The Beast used specially trained AI to summarize the original source material cited in this article. It was selected, edited, and fact-checked by Daily Beast staff in compliance with our Code of Ethics.

Partner update

Catch Much Needed ZZZs Faster With These CBN Gummies and Vapes
SWEET DREAMS
AD BY Mellow Fellow
Updated 03.13.25 12:36AM EDT 
Published 03.13.25 12:00AM EDT 
A photo of a person holding Mellow Fellow CBN Vape. To the right is another CBN vape in the packaging.
Mellow Fellow

It’s frustrating—you spend all day yawning, dreaming of your bed. But the second you finally lie down, you can’t sleep. Instead of dozing off, your mind goes into overdrive, racing with thoughts when all you want to do is rest. Mellow Fellow has the answer. This premium cannabis brand—founded by a Ph.D chemist, pharmacist, and entrepreneur—offers cannabinoid blends designed for deep sleep and relaxation.

The Rest Blend uses a combination of CBD, CBG, and CBN to promote a more natural way to unwind before bed. CBD and CBG can reduce anxiety and calm racing thoughts and CBN can induce sleep. These gummies burst with tropical flavors like pineapple, mango, and citrus. Plus each on is packed with 50mg of CBN, CBG, and CBD and will gently ease you into a peaceful sleep. The Rest Blend is also available in other forms and flavors like tincture oil (berry and mint), soft gels, and vapes (blue razz).

The Rest Blend (30 gummies per bottle)
Buy At Mellow Fellow$50

The Dream Blend vape combines CBN and CBD with Delta-8 for deep sleep and a morning that’s refreshed, not groggy. Delta-8 can promote a sense of calm and its anti-inflammatory properties can address muscle soreness and tension. This vape offers bold diesel flavors with spicy notes.

The Dream Blend (Disposable Vape)
Buy At Mellow Fellow$45

If you buy something from this post, we may earn a small commission.

‘Snow White’ Star Claps Back After Critic Calls Out Her Singing
SNOW RIGHT
Nandika Chatterjee 

Breaking News Intern

Updated 03.14.25 11:01AM EDT 
Published 03.14.25 10:50AM EDT 
SEGOVIA, SPAIN - MARCH 12: Rachel Zegler at the European event for Disney’s "Snow White" at Alcazar de Segovia on March 12, 2025 in Segovia, Spain.
SEGOVIA, SPAIN - MARCH 12: Rachel Zegler at the European event for Disney’s "Snow White" at Alcazar de Segovia on March 12, 2025 in Segovia, Spain. Pablo Cuadra/Getty Images for Disney

Actress Rachel Zegler, best known for the movie-musical West Side Story, hit back at negative comments about her singing in the live-action remake of Snow White. Trouble started when Disney’s official Instagram account posted a video of Zegler performing “Waiting on a Wish” in front of Alcàzar de Segovia Castle in Segovia, Spain, which was the inspiration for the castle in the original 1937 film. Fans who commented on the post weren’t impressed by her vocals, questioning why she was chosen for the role. “NO thanks. Disney wasn’t [sic] so difficult to cast a soprano ???” one user quipped. To this, Zegler replied: “I am a soprano! West Side Story is now streaming on Disney+! ❤️🍎.” Disney has scaled back the press tour for the upcoming film after multiple controversies, opting for a quiet premiere at the El Capitan Theatre on March 15. Stars Zegler and Gal Gadot will attend but will not be doing a Q&A or any press interviews. The U.K. premiere was also canceled. Zegler, who is of Colombian descent, faced racist backlash for playing the title character, who was originally described as having “skin as white as snow.” The criticism intensified when Zegler spoke out against the outdated gender roles in the 1937 animated classic and later criticized President Donald Trump and expressed support for Palestinians. The film’s use of CGI dwarfs instead of actors with dwarfism also drew criticism. Director Marc Webb explained the decision to use CGI was made to “avoid reinforcing stereotypes” from the original film.

Newsmax Pays $40M to Settle 2020 Election Defamation Suit
PAY THE PIPER
The Daily Beast
Published 03.14.25 10:55AM EDT 
Newsmax had reported that Smartmatic helped rig the 2020 election for Joe Biden
Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

Newsmax quietly paid $40 million to settle Smartmatic’s defamation lawsuit over false claims that the voting machine company helped rig the 2020 election for Joe Biden, according to a regulatory filing. The settlement, finalized last year but only now disclosed in a Newsmax investor document, resolves accusations that the right-wing network pushed baseless allegations that Smartmatic’s voting machines were hacked and the company financed by dictators. The case mirrored the massive legal battles facing Fox News, which is still fighting a $2.7 billion suit from Smartmatic after already shelling out $787.5 million to Dominion Voting Systems in a settlement last year. While Newsmax has argued it was simply reporting President Donald Trump’s election fraud allegations under the First Amendment, the network ultimately opted to settle—for far less than the $400 million to $600 million that it said Smartmatic originally sought. Smartmatic is now gearing up for trial against Fox News.

The Beast used specially trained AI to summarize the original source material cited in this article. It was selected, edited, and fact-checked by Daily Beast staff in compliance with our Code of Ethics.

Now We Finally Know Whether ‘Ted Lasso’ Will Come Back
GAME ON
Nandika Chatterjee 

Breaking News Intern

Published 03.14.25 10:54AM EDT 
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 07: Jason Sudeikis attends the Apple original series 'Ted Lasso' Season 3 red carpet premiere event at Westwood Village Theater on March 07, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 07: Jason Sudeikis attends the Apple original series 'Ted Lasso' Season 3 red carpet premiere event at Westwood Village Theater on March 07, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. Emma McIntyre/WireImage

After more than a year of speculation, Apple TV+ has officially renewed its Emmy-winning comedy Ted Lasso for a fourth season, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The pick-up comes after Jason Sudeikis, who co-created and stars as the titular character, agreed to return as the beloved manager of the fictional AFC Richmond soccer club in London. Matt Cherniss, head of programming for Apple TV+, expressed excitement over the renewal, praising the show’s global success. “Ted Lasso has been nothing short of a juggernaut, inspiring a passionate fanbase all over the world,” he said. “Everyone at Apple is thrilled to be continuing our collaboration with Jason and the brilliant creative minds behind this show.” The renewal follows months of uncertainty, as the show’s creative team had stated that a decision on the fourth season depended on Sudeikis’ commitment. In February, co-creator Bill Lawrence spoke about the long wait, saying, “Our fearless leader Jason Sudeikis will talk about that when he’s ready.” Sudeikis, who is set to executive produce alongside a team of producers, teased the upcoming season, stating, “In season four, the folks at AFC Richmond learn to LEAP BEFORE THEY LOOK, discovering that wherever they land, it’s exactly where they’re meant to be.” With new faces joining the team behind the scenes, including executive producer Jack Burditt, fans are eager to see where the story goes next.

Gene Hackman’s Estate Wants Death Investigation Records to Stay Secret
STAY OUTTA THIS 
Isabel van Brugen 

Freelance Writer

Published 03.14.25 10:14AM EDT 
Gene Hackman & wife Betsy Arakawa
Gene Hackman & wife Betsy Arakawa during The 60th Annual Golden Globe Awards Jeffrey Mayer/Jeffrey Mayer/WireImage/Getty Images

The estate of Gene Hackman and his wife, Betsy Arakawa, is hoping to keep records related to their deaths private. Julia Peters, a representative for the estate, has asked a court in New Mexico to block the release of photos, videos, and police body camera footage linked to the deaths of the 95-year-old actor and his wife. Last week, authorities said Hackman died of heart disease, with complications from Alzheimer’s disease, about a week after his wife, 65, died after contracting hantavirus pulmonary syndrome—a rare, rodent-borne disease. Their dog also died while confined to a crate. They were all found dead in their New Mexico home last month, sparking speculation that a gas leak may have killed them—a theory that has been debunked. Peters said the estate wants to seal the records to protect the family’s right to privacy in grief, highlighting concerns about their potentially shocking nature.

Shop with Scouted

Experience What Edge-to-Edge Vulva Stimulation Feels Like With This Flexible Vibrator
BUZZWORTHY
Davon Singh
Published 02.27.25 1:56PM EST 
Person holding a purple MysteryVibe vibrating ring on a bed, highlighting its flexible and ergonomic design for couples' intimacy.
MysteryVibe

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

If you’re looking for a new way to play in the bedroom, allow us to introduce you to MysteryVibe’s new Legato vibrator. Unlike most external vibrators, the Legato is a ring vibrator engineered to stimulate the vulva—not just the clitoris. This is an ideal sex toy for those seeking a penetration-free external vibrator that doesn’t just offer direct clitoral stimulation.

Created by leading OB-GYNS and urologists, the beginner-friendly Legato is made of waterproof silicone, allowing the vibrator to bend and adapt to all vulva shapes and sizes. Its four strategically placed motors deliver mind-blowing pleasure to the entire vulva while enhancing natural lubrication.

Legato Vibrator
Buy At MysteryVibe

Free Shipping

Plus, thanks to the flexible ring design, the Legato also excels at solo and partnered play. The wide circular gap in the middle allows a partner (or another sex toy) to penetrate. In fact, male partners may even reap the benefits of extra stimulation in certain positions like missionary.

But the fun for couples doesn’t end there. By using the companion app, you or your partner can play with 16 vibration intensity settings. So, whether you’re edging toward an explosive orgasm or craving pulsations and deep rumbles, the power is in your hands (literally). Best of all? Right now, the Legato is a whopping 35 percent off.

JD Vance Shuts Down Poland’s Call for U.S. Nukes
NYET
The Daily Beast
Published 03.14.25 10:00AM EDT 

Vice President JD Vance has thrown cold water on the idea of the U.S. deploying nuclear weapons to Poland, all but ruling out a suggestion from Polish President Andrzej Duda. Appearing on The Ingraham Angle on Fox News, Vance said he hadn’t discussed the issue with President Donald Trump but would be “shocked” if his boss supported extending America’s nuclear arsenal further east. “We have got to be careful, Laura, we are playing literally with the lives of the future of human civilization,” he warned. Framing Trump as a “peace president,” Vance slammed former President Joe Biden for “sleepily walking us into a nuclear conflict” and claimed Trump would take a “totally different approach.” He also bashed Biden’s Ukraine policy, saying the administration’s strategy amounted to simply dumping weapons into the war zone. Duda has sparked debate over whether Poland, a NATO member, should host U.S. nukes to deter future Russian aggression. But Vance seemed to be clear that would not happen under Trump.

The Beast used specially trained AI to summarize the original source material cited in this article. It was selected, edited, and fact-checked by Daily Beast staff in compliance with our Code of Ethics.

American Airlines Fire Panic Caught on Air Traffic Control Audio: ‘Mayday!’
SOS!
Leigh Kimmins 

Reporter

Published 03.14.25 7:11AM EDT 

The panicked “mayday” message received by air traffic control has been released after an American Airlines plane burst into flames on the tarmac at Denver International Airport. Passengers were forced to evacuate on slides when the plane’s engine caught fire after landing in Denver, where it had diverted Thursday after the pilots reported trouble. Audio captured on LiveATC.net reveals that air traffic control spoke to the cockpit in the Boeing 737-800, which took off from Colorado Springs Airport and was bound for Dallas Fort Worth, asking: “Just to verify: not an emergency still, correct?” A calm female voice responds: “Nah, we just have a high engine vibration so we are cruising slower than normal.” Minutes later, the tone changes dramatically. “Mayday, Mayday, Mayday! Mayday! Engine fire!” a male voice says, after Flight 1006 had landed. Ground control responds that fire personnel are en route. A total of 172 passengers and six crew members were aboard the flight. A statement from Denver International Airport confirmed 12 people were transported to local hospitals with minor injuries. The reason for the fire, however, has not been disclosed.

