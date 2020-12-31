CHEAT SHEET
GOP Congresswoman-Elect to Miss Swearing In Ceremony After Getting COVID-19
Congresswoman-elect María Elvira Salazar revealed on Thursday that she has tested positive for coronavirus, just days after fellow Congressman-elect Luke Letlow died. Salazar, a Republican who defeated Democratic incumbent Donna Shalala in a Miami district, said she went to the hospital with heart arrhythmia on Dec. 23 and tested positive for COVID-19. “I hope that you can forgive me as I have been unable to communicate through social media, but I was diagnosed with COVID-19,” Salazar tweeted. “I am in quarantine at home & getting better each day. I look forward to hitting the ground running for my community, once it is medically permissible.” Salazar will miss her scheduled swearing in ceremony on Sunday.