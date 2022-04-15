CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    CHEAT SHEET
    TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    1

    Cop Convicted for Tackling Woman Who Called 911 for Help

    OFF THE STREETS

    Corbin Bolies

    Breaking News Reporter

    Dyma Loving

    A Miami cop was convicted Thursday of battery after a cell-phone video showed his violent 2019 arrest of a woman who had called the police for help. Alejandro Giraldo turned himself in after the video showed him tackling Dyma Loving, a 26-year-old mother of three, after she reported her neighbor for pointing a shotgun at her friend. Giraldo pushed Loving against a fence, put her in a headlock, and forced her to the ground. Giraldo claimed it was Loving and her friend who caused a scene, forcing his hand in pinning her down. “Police officers can put their hands on people to effectuate a lawful arrest,” prosecutor Tim VanderGiesen said, according to the Associated Press. “If the arrest is unlawful, they have no more rights than the rest of us. And he sure as heck can’t tackle her to the ground.” Giraldo’s sentence has not been determined.

    Read it at Associated Press