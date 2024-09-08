Miami Cop Put on Administrative Leave After Tyreek Hill Incident
TROUBLE IN PARADISE
The Miami-Dade Police Department placed an officer on administrative leave after Miami Dolphins star Tyreek Hill was detained hours before the season-opening game on Sunday. “Following the incident involving Tyreek Hill, I have initiated an Internal Affairs investigation to ensure a thorough review of the matter,” Miami-Dade Police Department Director Stephanie Daniels said in a statement. One of the officers involved in the incident has been placed on administrative duties while the investigation is conducted.” According to the Dolphins, Hill’s interaction with law enforcement began when the wide receiver was pulled over for a traffic incident one block from the stadium. Footage of the football player being handcuffed and, at one point, appearing to be forced face-first to the ground spread quickly on social media. “I’m committed to transparency and accountability to the community with any situation involving my officers,” Daniels’ statement read.