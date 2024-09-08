CHEAT SHEET
    Miami Cop Put on Administrative Leave After Tyreek Hill Incident

    Lily Mae Lazarus

    Journalist

    Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) runs with the football against the Jacksonville Jaguars during the first quarter at Hard Rock Stadium.

    Sam Navarro-Imagn Images via Getty Images

    The Miami-Dade Police Department placed an officer on administrative leave after Miami Dolphins star Tyreek Hill was detained hours before the season-opening game on Sunday. “Following the incident involving Tyreek Hill, I have initiated an Internal Affairs investigation to ensure a thorough review of the matter,” Miami-Dade Police Department Director Stephanie Daniels said in a statement. One of the officers involved in the incident has been placed on administrative duties while the investigation is conducted.” According to the Dolphins, Hill’s interaction with law enforcement began when the wide receiver was pulled over for a traffic incident one block from the stadium. Footage of the football player being handcuffed and, at one point, appearing to be forced face-first to the ground spread quickly on social media. “I’m committed to transparency and accountability to the community with any situation involving my officers,” Daniels’ statement read.

