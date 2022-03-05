Miami Cop Who Coerced Sexual Favors From Victims While On-Duty, Only Faces 3 Years In Jail
LIGHT SENTENCE
A Miami-area police sergeant who had faced life in prison after being charged with federal crimes related to forcing women into sexual acts while he was on-duty, has struck a sweetheart plea deal, and is now only facing up to three years behind bars. Jesús Manuel Menocal Jr., 34, was fired from the Hialeah Police Department after at least five women—including a 14-year-old girl—accused him of coercing them into sexual acts, including touching his exposed penis, performing oral sex, and having sex with him. Menocal pleaded guilty to three misdemeanor civil rights offenses on Friday, complaints that were raised against the former sergeant back in 2014 and 2015. Prosecutors sought a plea deal because they reportedly feared that Menocal’s attorneys would try and discredit the victims, some who were sex workers at the time, according to the Miami Herald.