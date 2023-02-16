Miami Crypto Queen May Have Drafted Proud Boys’ Plan to Storm the Capitol
GIRLBOSS: SEDITION EDITION
Eryka Gemma Flores has made herself known in Miami as a crypto queen—but she may have a side hustle as one of the architects of a plan to overthrow the 2020 election. According to evidence coming out of the Proud Boys’ sedition trial, Flores, the founder of Miami’s Bitcoin Center who has dubbed herself “Godmother of the Miami Crypto Scene,” sent Proud Boys leader Enrique Tarrio a document titled “1776 Returns” a week before the Jan. 6 riot. The document allegedly outlined a plan for storming the Capitol and is at the core of the prosecution of Tarrio and four other Proud Boys. “If you don’t like my plan, let me know. I will pitch elsewhere,” Flores texted Tarrio, according to evidence shown in the trial. “But I want you to be the executor and benefitor [sic] of my brilliance.” Samuel Armes, president of the Florida Blockchain Business Association, testified before a congressional committee that he knew Flores through the crypto community and believes the “1776” document was inspired by a “war-gaming” document he shared with her that detailed what would happen if an incumbent president refused to leave office. Flores has disputed Armes, saying he actually authored the document. But he says she’s “just blame-shifting.” Flores, who has not been charged in the case, was described by one witness as a former girlfriend of Tarrio’s.