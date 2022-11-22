Miami-Dade Man Downs a Cup of Bleach After Jury Finds Him Guilty
SHOCKING
A convicted robber sparked a new investigation out of a Miami-Dade County courtroom on Tuesday when he chugged a cup of bleach moments after the jury announced their guilty verdict. In a video obtained by Local 10, Jermaine Bell can be seen ingesting something from a cup, sitting back in his seat and collapsing on the spot. Moments later, in another clip, Bell was rushed away on a stretcher. The 38-year-old has spent more than three years in custody so far for a 2018 incident in which he pulled a gun on factory employees while disguised as a courier, according to the outlet. He is reportedly in stable condition at a local hospital, but his family are demanding answers for how he was able to obtain the bleach. “I see him drinking something that’s not right,” recalled Reverend Jerome Starling, a distant cousin of Bell’s, to Local 10. “His attorneys are letting him drink it. Corrections letting him drink it. All of a sudden I see him collapse. And I said how could this happen.” Miami-Dade police are investigating the matter.