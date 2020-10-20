Court Reinstates Miami’s Coronavirus Curfew
WHIPLASH
Beginning Tuesday night, Miami-Dade county will reinstate a nightly curfew from midnight to 6 a.m. to curb COVID-19 cases, according to an announcement from Mayor Carlos Gimenez. Late on Monday, the Third District Court of Appeals of Florida granted a stay on a Friday court ruling that found the curfew directly conflicted with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ order that coronavirus-related restrictions not prohibit Floridians from working. The Friday ruling prompted city officials to drop the curfew for bars, restaurants, clubs and other businesses over the weekend—but the night-time fun was short-lived. The legal tussle was started by a strip club named Tootsie’s that sued the county, arguing that the curfew prevented night-time workers from making a living.