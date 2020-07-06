Miami-Dade to Close Indoor Dining, Gyms, Other Indoor Facilities as Florida Cases Surge
Miami-Dade Mayor Carlos Gimenez announced Monday that he will sign an emergency order requiring the closure of indoor dining, ballrooms, gyms, party venues, banquet facilities, and short-term rentals due to the surge in coronavirus cases. Restaurants will be allowed to continue operating takeout and delivery services. Outdoor activities such as swimming pools at hotels and condominiums and summer camps will be allowed to stay open provided people follow social-distancing rules and capacity limits and wear masks. The order will take effect Wednesday. The announcement comes a day after Florida surpassed 200,000 confirmed cases of coronavirus. Gimenez will allow beaches in the county to reopen beginning Tuesday, but warned that if public-health orders are not followed they will close again. The county will retain its 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. curfew.