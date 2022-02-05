Miami-Dade Mayor: Senior Citizens May Have Been Duped into Switching to GOP
PLAYING DIRTY?
Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava wants to know why hordes of senior citizens allegedly had their voter registrations changed to Republican without their knowledge. The mayor sent a notice to the state attorney Friday asking for an investigation into the allegations of voter registration fraud, a spokesperson told the Miami Herald. It came a day after a WPLG report found a number of elderly residents at a local housing complex unwittingly switched their party registration when approached by Republican Party of Florida canvassers. Cava took it a step further, telling the state attorney that the Miami-Dade Division of Elections had received multiple reports of voter registration fraud since September. The party told the Herald it followed all applicable laws while registering voters.