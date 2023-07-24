Miami-Dade Police Director Shoots Himself After Fight With Wife: Report
‘CRITICAL’
The director of the Miami-Dade Police Department was in “critical but stable condition” after undergoing a second surgery, authorities said Monday, with local media reporting that he’d shot himself in the wake of an argument with his wife. Chief Alfredo “Freddy” Ramirez, a 52-year-old officer with 27 years of law enforcement experience, suffered the injury in his car outside of Tampa on Interstate 75. His wife was present, according to WPLG Local 10. The outlet reported that Ramirez had been in Tampa for a sheriff’s conference that began Sunday evening. That night, according to a Tampa police report, Ramirez had pointed a gun at himself during an argument outside a hotel with a woman, identified by local media as Ramirez’s wife. Ramirez and the woman acknowledged to officers summoned to the scene that there’d been a fight, but both denied that he’d brandished a gun, according to the police report. The couple left the hotel for the interstate shortly after. The Florida Department of Law Enforcement and the Florida Highway Patrol are investigating the incident.
If you or a loved one are struggling with suicidal thoughts, please reach out to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255), or contact the Crisis Text Line by texting TALK to 741741.