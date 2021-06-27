Miami-Dade Police Identify Four Victims in Surfside Collapse
HEARTBREAKING
Miami-Dade police released the names of four of the five confirmed fatalities of the Surfside building collapse late Saturday. The victims were identified as: Stacie Dawn Fang, 54; Antonio Lozano, 83; Gladys Lozano, 79; and Michael LaFont, 54. “This unexpected tragedy has affected many families, loved ones, and our entire community,” police wrote in a statement. “The Miami-Dade Police Department is committed to honoring and supporting all those affected during this very difficult and emotional process.” The fifth victim, whose body was found in the wreckage Saturday afternoon, has not yet been identified.
The Lozanos' son, Sergio, previously told The Daily Beast that seeing the building collapse devastated him. “There is no hope for my parents,” he said.