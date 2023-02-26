Miami Dolphin to NFL Newbies: ‘DO NOT Take the Pills They Give You’

CHEAT SHEET
Miami Dolphin Byron Jones—who missed last season after surgery on his Achilles—issued a scorching warning to NFL newcomers on Saturday about the dangers of playing professional football. “Today I can’t run or jump because of my injuries sustained playing this game. DO NOT take the pills they give you. DO NOT take the injections they give you. If you absolutely must, consult an outside doctor to learn the long-term implications,” the cornerback tweeted. “It was an honor and privilege to play in the NFL but it came at a regrettable cost I did not foresee. In my opinion, no amount of professional success or financial gain is worth avoidable chronic pain and disabilities. Godspeed to the draft class of 2023.”