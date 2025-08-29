NFL Coach Accused of Attack on Girlfriend That Left Her ‘Whimpering’

An assistant coach for the Miami Dolphins has been accused of slapping his girlfriend in a drunken argument about exes that turned violent.

Outside linebackers coach Ryan Crow, 37, was arrested in Ft. Lauderdale early Friday morning and charged with felony battery, says a probable cause statement obtained by the NFL Network. The team has placed him on administrative leave.

The argument was regarding “past relationships” and became physical outside their shared apartment, police wrote.

Also citing police, the South Florida Sun Sentinel reported that the spat began after Crow’s partner “felt neglected by other team employees and their wives” at a “work party.”

Ryan Crow, an Ohio native, previously worked for the Tennessee Titans. Icon Sportswire/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Police said a witness saw Crow shove his girlfriend outside their apartment near downtown Ft. Lauderdale. The 6-foot-2 ex-college linebacker then wrapped his arms around her and lifted her off the ground “as if he was going to perform a takedown,” the witness alleged, adding that he appeared to be “whispering things into her ear.”

“Victim looked terrified,” a witness said, according to the probable cause statement.

Police said Crow put his partner down without slamming her. However, a witness alleged that he then started “throwing slaps and trying to grapple the victim.” Police said the coach retreated to his apartment after realizing he was being watched.

The Sun Sentinel reported that a witness followed the couple to their apartment—located in a luxury building where the cheapest rent is $4,500 a month—and claimed to have heard a “slap,” a “thud,” and the sound of a woman “whimpering.”

Crow’s lawyer, Michael Gottlieb, said in a statement to the local newspaper that alcohol played a factor in the altercation.

“My client has no prior criminal record,” he said. “This was an unfortunate incident, fueled by alcohol, that resulted in the allegation of a shove. I am confident the charge will be dismissed.”

Crow’s arrest comes just over a week before the Dolphins’ season kicks off against the Indianapolis Colts on Sept. 7. Earlier in the offseason, Crow interviewed with the Dallas Cowboys to potentially be their next defensive coordinator, but was not picked.

The Dolphins addressed Crow’s arrest in a statement.

“We are aware of the serious matter involving Ryan Crow and are currently gathering more information,” the team said. “Ryan has been placed on administrative leave effective immediately. We have been in communication with the NFL and will reserve further comment at this time.”