Miami Dolphins Player Kendrick Norton’s Arm Amputated After Car Crash
Miami Dolphins defensive tackle Kendrick Norton had his arm amputated after sustaining multiple injuries in a car accident early Thursday morning, his agent announced. “With sadness, I can confirm that Kendrick Norton was in a car accident last night and suffered multiple injuries, including the amputation of his arm,” agent Malki Kawa wrote in a tweet. “We ask that you continue to pray for him. His family also asks that the public respect Kendrick’s privacy.” Florida Highway Patrol said Norton’s car was driving down an expressway at 1:00 a.m. when it hit a barrier and flipped, landing on its roof. The agency also said another vehicle was involved, but its driver was not injured. “Our thoughts and prayers are with Kendrick and his family during this time,” the Dolphins wrote in a statement.