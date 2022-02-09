Miami Dad Fatally Shoots Young Son and Daughter Before Killing Himself

Read it at Miami Herald
In a tragic family murder-suicide, a Miami father allegedly shot and killed his children before taking his own life, according to Miami-Dade police. Humberto Tovar, 41, picked up his two children—12-year-old Baleria and 9-year-old Matias—from their mother’s home on Tuesday night. She quickly became worried when she couldn’t get a hold of the children the night before they had an early start at school. After she went looking for them, the mother found all three bodies lifeless on the grass near a Publix supermarket, police said.