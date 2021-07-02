Miami Firefighter’s 7-Year-Old Daughter Found in Surfside Condo Rubble
HEARTBREAKING
Rescue crews sifting through the rubble of the collapsed Surfside condo made a heartbreaking discovery on Thursday night: the body of a 7-year-old girl, whose father is a City of Miami firefighter. “It goes without saying that every night since last Wednesday has been immensely difficult for everybody... but last night was uniquely different,” Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said in a Friday morning briefing. “It was truly different and more difficult for our first responders. These men and women are paying an enormous human toll each and every day.”
The discovery of two bodies overnight, including the girl’s, brought the death toll to 20. The number of missing people dropped from 140 to 128 because detectives realized some people on the list had actually been accounted for, Levine Cava said. The search resumed on Thursday evening after it was halted for a day due to fears that the remaining structure would collapse. However, in yet another setback, a hurricane is on the way, with potential landfall on Sunday.