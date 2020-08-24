Miami Gardens ‘Backpack Giveaway’ Exposed as Night Club, Strip Club Also Raided: Cops

Read it at CBS Miami
A warehouse party pitched as “Blow Money Fast Friday” that was actually a strip club. A hookah lounge dangling free backpacks that was functioning as a nightclub.
Miami Gardens cops made a slew of arrests in recent days for what they alleged was an array of sneaky curfew violations by business owners and event planners despite the raging coronavirus pandemic.
The warehouse arrests, on Friday, produced charges against three individuals—as well as 31 civil citations.
A day later, cops hit the lounge, where they said 25 young people were, well, having a good time. Three people were charged in that incident, and 17 more issued civil citations.
Meanwhile, Florida reported 2,258 new COVID-19 cases Monday.