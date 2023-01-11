CHEAT SHEET
Miami Heat Finally Rids Its Arena of FTX Branding
The FTX arena is no more. As the crypto exchange faces a disastrous collapse, and founder Sam Bankman-Fried battles charges of lying to investors and stealing billions of dollars, a federal bankruptcy judge has terminated the naming-rights agreement between the company and Miami-Dade county. The Wednesday ruling ends a $135 million sponsorship deal that put FTX}s name on the Miami Heat court and the logo atop the arena. Miami-Dade will remove any mention of FTX from the arena, retroactively ending the deal on Dec. 31.