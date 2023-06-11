CHEAT SHEET
Miami Heat Mascot Sent to ER After Mid-Game Skit Gone Wrong
Miami Heat’s mascot was knocked out cold by former UFC champion Conor McGregor during a mid-game skit promoting his pain relief spray, The Athletic reported. Although the skit seemed staged, with the mascot wearing gold boxing gloves, McGregor’s power punch unintentionally sent Burnie—the man in the costume—to the emergency room. A source briefed on the matter confirmed he has since gone home after being given pain medication. Videos show the mascot playfully taunting McGregor, mimicking MMA fighters. The ex-UFC fighter then cold-cocks Burnie to the floor, and McGregor then delivers a blow to him again on the basketball court as the announcer called out “Mercy!”