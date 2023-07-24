Miami Man Faces the Music After Allegedly Stealing Dozens of Birds
BIRD-NAPPING
A Miami man is facing charges after allegedly stealing over a dozen birds from residents’ homes and businesses, police say. Lazaro Ariel Mantillaur, 45, was arrested on Saturday and charged with a slew of crimes, including burglary of an unoccupied dwelling, grand theft, and resisting arrest after allegedly stealing at least 14 parrots and birds in the South Florida area over the last few months. He is currently being held on a $63,000 bond at Metrowest Detention Center, and his lawyer did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The arrest comes just days after police located the 14 stolen birds miles away in Doral, Florida. Several family members were then reunited with their winged pets, though police say that some animals may still be missing. “The person arrested was the one who stole our birds, yesterday we recovered Pepe our Umbrella cockatoo but we still haven't recovered Ricki our Harlequin Macaw,” Eduardo Muñoz told NBC6, who said the May theft happened while his family was sleeping.