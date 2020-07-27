Miami, Phillies Games Canceled After COVID-19 Outbreak Hits 14 Marlins Players and Staff, Says Report

Read it at ESPN
Monday night’s games between the Miami Marlins and Baltimore Orioles and the Philadelphia Phillies and New York Yankees were canceled early Monday due to a coronavirus outbreak in the Marlins camp. ESPN’s Jeff Passan reported that at least 12 Marlins players and two coaches have been infected, leading to the cancellation of their home opener in Florida. The rest of the team will now undergo testing in Philadelphia following their weekend series there, and the team plane has reportedly been grounded as its personnel seek treatment. Phillies officials said the clubhouse the Marlins used was being disinfected overnight. The New York Yankees had been on their way to Philadelphia today to begin a two-game series, until Phillies officials called off that game, too.