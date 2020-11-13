Miami Marlins Hire Kim Ng, First Female General Manager in MLB History
FINALLY!
Kim Ng has become the new general manager of the Miami Marlins and the first woman to hold that role in Major League Baseball history. The 51-year-old—who is also making history as the first Asian-American general manager—spent nine years working as MLB’s senior vice president of baseball operations, after serving as assistant general manager for the Yankees and the Los Angeles Dodgers. “On behalf of Principal Owner Bruce Sherman and our entire ownership group, we look forward to Kim bringing a wealth of knowledge and championship-level experience to the Miami Marlins,” Derek Jeter, the Marlins’ CEO, said in a statement. “Her leadership of our baseball operations team will play a major role on our path toward sustained success. Additionally, her extensive work in expanding youth baseball and softball initiatives will enhance our efforts to grow the game among our local youth as we continue to make a positive impact on the South Florida community.”
In a statement, Ng said it’s an “honor” to lead the team after her long career in the MLB, where she started as an intern. “This challenge is one I don’t take lightly,” she said. “When I got into this business, it seemed unlikely a woman would lead a major league team, but I am dogged in the pursuit of my goals.”