Miami Mayor Francis Suarez Blanks on Uyghurs in Embarrassing Interview Gaffe
‘THE WHAT?’
Miami Mayor Francis Suarez may have wanted to brush up on his foreign policy skills before jumping into the GOP presidential primary. In an awkward exchange during a radio interview with Hugh Hewitt on Tuesday, the new candidate was stumped when questioned about his campaign’s stance on China’s alleged human rights violations against the Uyghurs. “The what?” Suarez responded, to which Hewitt repeated, “the Uyghurs.” Suarez then asked, “What’s a Uyghur?” Hewitt replied, “Okay, we’ll come back to that. Let me, you won’t be, you’ve got to get smart on that.” It’s not a great look for the Republican newcomer, given that China’s alleged mass imprisonment and torture of the Muslim minority group is a major point of tension in U.S. relations. The U.S. and several allies have leveled sanctions against Chinese leaders over the widely reported human rights abuses, and Secretary of State Antony Blinken has said the treatment amounts to genocide.