Miami Mayor Francis Suarez Drops Out of 2024 Presidential Race
FIRST TO FALL
Miami Mayor Francis Suarez has dropped out of the 2024 presidential race on Tuesday after he failed to qualify for the first Republican debate. He’s the first member of the GOP field to suspend his campaign after announcing his candidacy in June. “While I have decided to suspend my campaign for President, my commitment to making this a better nation for every American remains,” he said in a lengthy statement posted to Twitter, calling his short-lived campaign “one of the greatest honors of my life.” The 45-year-old initially said that he did qualify for last week’s debate, until RNC insiders debunked his claim. Suarez didn’t endorse a candidate in his announcement Tuesday, and said that he looks “forward to keeping in touch with the other Republican presidential candidates and doing what I can to make sure our party puts forward a strong nominee who can inspire and unify the country, renew Americans’ trust in our institutions and in each other, and win.”