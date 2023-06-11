CHEAT SHEET
Miami Mayor Teases Presidential Announcement
Miami Mayor Francis Suarez is “considering” a presidential run, he told Fox News Sunday—one that could be announced as early as next week. During his appearance, he teased a “big speech in the Regan Library” set to take place Thursday. “I think it’s one that Americans should tune into,” he said. “It’s one where we talk about what the future of our country should be.” Should he decide to throw his name in the hat, Suarez will take on his own governor Ron DeSantis in a bid to win the Republican nomination. “I have traveled across the country. I’ve been to Iowa, New Hampshire, South Carolina, Nevada,” Suarez said, “I can tell you when I take the message to people, they want to hear more.”