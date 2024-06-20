Miami Newspaper Runs Pro-Trump Political Ad Laced With Racial Slurs
BIG YIKES
An alt-weekly newspaper in Miami ran a pro-Donald Trump political advertisement last week that was laced with racial slurs like the n-word and absurd conspiracies, Axios Miami reported. The profane advertisement, which remained in news boxes through Juneteenth, should have never made it to print, the Miami New Times publisher Adam Simon told Axios. “Naturally, had I seen it, which I should have, I would not have let it run as is,” he said. The publisher said his staff and him typically review all advertisements before they’re published, but Wednesday’s piece arrived just before deadline and he never reviewed it. Now, Simon says the paper will no longer accept last-second ad-buys that aren’t able to be reviewed by staff before going to print. The ad appeared to be placed by Blacks for Trump, a right-wing group that’s often spotted behind the ex-president at many of his campaign rallies. Maurice Symonette, the group’s founder, told Axios that he stands by the advertisement, which showed he and Trump’s mugshots side-by-side. A digital edition of the New Times did not show the advertisement on Thursday.