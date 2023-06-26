CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
1
Miami Police Department to Host Back-to-School Drive at Strip Club
21+
The Miami Police Department is hosting a back-to-school drive at an unlikely venue: iconic downtown Miami strip joint and nightclub E11EVEN. “Brunch with a Cop” goes down at the “24-hour ultraclub” on Tuesday at 11 a.m. The “lavish” event will feature a “diverse menu,” with organizers encouraging donations from attendees. Some social media users were quick to point out the ironic site for such an occasion, with one calling it the “most Miami thing that’s ever happened.” In 2018, a Miami cop was charged after he was seen snorting cocaine in the same nightclub.