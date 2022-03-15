Police Union Boss Accused of Pulling Gun on Grindr Date Who Allegedly Stole His Wallet
DATE GONE SOUTH
A Miami police sergeant was suspended last month after being accused of pulling a gun on a Grindr date who’d allegedly tried to extort him for money, according to the Miami New Times. Sgt. Tommy Reyes, who heads the Miami Police Department’s union, visited Tallahassee in January and met up with a man at his hotel. But the hookup went haywire, and when the man realized Reyes was a cop, he secretly stole Reyes’ wallet and left, according to a Tallahassee police report. He then allegedly tried to extort Reyes over Grindr, saying he’d give the wallet back if Reyes allowed him to go on a “shopping spree,” before eventually using the wallet to buy more than $1,300 in computer gaming accessories without Reyes’ permission. The two met in a parking lot to exchange the wallet when, according to the report, Reyes pulled out his gun and tried to detain the man, who then fled. Police later argued Reyes should be charged for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, but prosecutors declined to bring charges. Reyes remains suspended pending a Miami investigation. “I was a victim and I have nothing to hide but I cannot comment on an open investigation,” Reyes said to the outlet. “I was a victim of a crime, and Tallahassee PD victimized me again.”