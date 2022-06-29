CHEAT SHEET
Miami Residents Hit With Vile Disney-Themed, Antisemitic Flyers
Miami-area residents woke up on Tuesday to Disney-themed, antisemitic rhetoric littered across their yards. The bigoted flyers, placed in plastic bags, included Disney characters with blue Stars of David stamped across their heads to represent Disney executives, whose names were provided under the illustrations. Below the names, each exec was labeled as “Jewish.” The bags also contained a pamphlet with conspiratorial accusations that Disney was involved in antisemitic child grooming. Police said antisemitic fliers concerning mass immigration and gun control also made rounds in other areas of Florida. Disney has earned Gov. Ron DeSantis’ ire for opposing the state’s anti-LGBTQ “Don’t Say Gay” bill.