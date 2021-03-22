CHEAT SHEET
Two Miami Spring Breakers Drugged, Raped Woman Found Dead: Cops
Miami Herald
Two North Carolina men who traveled to Miami Beach for Spring Break are under arrest, accused of drugging and raping a 24-year-old woman later found dead in her hotel room. The Miami Herald reports that police say Evoire Collier, 21, and Dorian Taylor, 24, gave Christine Englehardt a pill they claim was the painkiller Percocet, held her upright as they walked her into the Albion Hotel, and then had sex with her as she appeared to be unconscious. The suspects then allegedly stole the Pennsylvania woman’s phone and credit cards and went back out to party without calling for help for her. Police are awaiting toxicology tests before deciding whether to charge the men in her death.