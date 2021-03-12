Woman Arrested After She Disfigured a Man’s Nose While Pretending to Be a Plastic Surgeon
THE REAL IMPOSTOR SYNDROME
A Florida woman who was posing as a plastic surgeon has been arrested after a nose job gone wrong. Alcalira Jimenez De Rodriguez did a nose procedure on a client last year, but the surgery never healed correctly. The man came back and had the fake doctor do the surgery over, but the second attempt also left his nose disfigured. “She cannot do my nose right, she prescribed me the medication from another doctor, she cannot find a solution to my pain so something is wrong, something has to be wrong,” the man, Vincenzo Zurlo, told NBC Miami. After spending $2,800 for the botched surgeries, Zurlo asked to see Jimenez De Rodriguez’s medical license number; when she didn’t provide it he reported her to the police and the Florida Health Department. She’s facing a second-degree felony for practicing medicine without a license and a separate charge for resisting arrest without using violence.