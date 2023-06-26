Yacht and Ferry Collide in Miami, Killing One And Stranding Thousands
MADHOUSE
A crash near the Port of Miami between a 30-foot yacht and a Fisher Island Ferry killed one man and critically injured another on Sunday, causing chaos for hours after authorities limited access to the busy waterway. Following the collision, the ferry’s crew retrieved one person who had fallen into the water. On the way to the hospital, the victim told paramedics that his friend from the boat was still missing—prompting an hours-long search. A dive team later found the man dead, CBS Miami reported. The collision occurred at around 3 a.m. As a result, more than 16,000 passengers aboard three cruise lines were stranded at sea as they waited for the Coast Guard to investigate the crash. “There's little food, little water on board the ship, it was a madhouse,” Nick Pirozzi, a passenger on one of the cruises, told CBS Miami. “There were actually a couple of fistfights that broke out.”